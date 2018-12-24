WWE Hall of Famer Critical Of Recent WWE Decisions

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal was critical of some of the recent decisions made in WWE:

Becky’s “The Man” moniker: “I would let her back off of ‘The Man’ thing and let her just be a pure white meat babyface that doesn’t quit. Those are the kind of babyfaces that work. When you come out there with the attitude and strutting your stuff like she’s some kind of tough guy, come on! Jesus, Lord, anybody that’s ever been in a fight can see right through it and I’m just being realistic because that’s what works in this business. You’ve got to think shoot and work the shoot and right now they’re not taking advantage of their stars who are stars.”

Jim Neidhart being used in a storyline: “This thing with The Anvil is not out of respect. You don’t go out there and trash his picture. You don’t go out there and trash the jacket. You don’t go out there and break his sunglasses. You don’t go out there and take advantage of someone’s death to create an angle. I don’t believe in that. I think that’s hitting below the belt and no different than when Hawk had substance abuse problems and they had him do that drunk thing when he fell off the Titantron. That was hitting below the belt. It’s too close to home. You could have done it different ways with Natalya dedicating stuff to her father without having to try to tarnish his name a little bit.”

Rollins vs. Ambrose at TLC: “To me, as a performer, there was nobody stepping up a gear. When there was time to get heat there was no stepping up the gear and being real deviant and getting heat. It was just moves after moves trading moves. Seth Rollins [was] doing the same thing; run and dive out the ring, go around the corner and the ring post, come in and dive out the ring again. It’s the same crap all the time. Every match has the same crap…..you see the same repetition thing in their match.”