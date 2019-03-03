WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race Has Lung Cancer

On Friday, rumors began circulating online about WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race’s health following a comment made by Ric Flair.

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan reunited on Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey for an event called “Legends of the Ring.” In front of fans, the wrestling legends discussed their respective careers and took part in a Q&A session moderated by fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart.

The most newsworthy item to come out of the event was not about either legend, but rather WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. Flair claimed that 75-year-old Race was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

The rumor started after a fan in attendance sent out a tweet on Flair’s claim.

David Marquez of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood took to Twitter today to say that Race has lung cancer, but it’s not terminal. Marquez received the news from Race’s family, adding that Race remains very active with his World League Wrestling promotion and wrestling school in Troy, Missouri.

Marquez issued a longer statement to PWInsider:

“I’ve just spoken to Harley Race’s family and it’s true, he has been diagnosed with Lung Cancer, but it’s not terminal. He’s being treated and supervised by his doctors.

“He is still very active in the Harley Race Wrestling Academy and his promotion World League Wrestling.

“Also, next weekend’s NWA Worlds Championship match at WLW’s “Night of Champions” is still on and previously I’ve already made plans to attend.

“Harley and his family appreciates everyone’s concern and asks that the public to allow him his space to rest.”

World League Wrestling issued a statement today on Race via Facebook:

“There are many things being said about the health of the owner of World League Wrestling – Harley Race. At this time, he asks that fans please respect the privacy of Mr. Race and family. He appreciates all the concern from fans all over the globe, but until he chooses when to address situations – he is wanting his personal life to remain personal.

Thank you.”