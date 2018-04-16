WWE Hall Of Famer Headed To Saudi Arabia For Greatest Royal Rumble Event

PWInisder.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be attending The Greatest Royal Rumble event. Although there’s no word on what his role will be at the show, he will likely be part of the panel for the Greatest Royal Rumble Kick-Off Show.

The WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event takes place on Friday, April 27, 2018 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah International Stadium and will air on the WWE Network with a special start time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT with the event airing one hour later. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.