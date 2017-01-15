WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka Passes Away

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka has passed away at the age of 73. Snuka had been battling stomach cancer in recent months. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

Snuka was one of WWE’s most popular superstars of the 1980s. Perhaps Snuka’s most famous moment was when he did a superfly splash from the top of a steel cage onto Don Muraco in 1983.

That same year, Snuka’s girlfriend Nancy Argentino died under suspicious circumstances. Snuka recently faced murder charges but the case ended up being dismissed due to his deteriorating health.

Snuka’s daughter, WWE star Tamina Snuka, posted the following on her Instagram account:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, posted the following on his Twitter account:

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

Tamina, asked that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson share the sad news.