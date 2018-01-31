WWE Hall Of Famer Might Have Just Confirmed That Paige Is Retired

During the recent episode of Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus basically confirmed recent reports that Paige’s in-ring career in WWE is over due to a neck injury.

Stratus and Garcia referred to Paige as retired, and Trish added that WWE would “find something else for her to do.”

As of this writing, neither WWE nor Paige herself have commented on her in-ring career at this time. The only mention it got on WWE TV was the announce team mentioning that she was pulled from the Royal Rumble due to injury.