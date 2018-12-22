WWE Hall of Famer Mistakes Young Stephanie McMahon For A Boy

On Friday, Stephanie McMahon shared a photo of herself and Shane McMahon celebrating Christmas when they were kids. WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase mistook Stephanie for a boy as he responded to her tweet by writing, “Merry Christmas! Two handsome young men!”

DiBiase has since deleted the tweet, which you can see below.

Stephanie explained her haircut in response to former WNBA star Swin Cash, saying it was inspired by Olympic figure skater Dorothy Hamill.

I know! Darn you Dorothy Hamill!!! https://t.co/1BJxLCFKTJ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 22, 2018

Stephanie also shared a flashback photo last week as she posted a shot of herself modeling a Rockers T-shirt (for a WWF merchandise catalog in the late 1980s).