WWE Hall Of Famer To Appear At Tribute To The Troops Special, Top 10 WWE Network Shows

— WWE is planning to film their annual Tribute to the Troops special on Tuesday, December 5th as part of the SmackDown Live TV event in San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center. The special will air on the USA Network on Thursday, December 14th.

PWinsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter is slated to appear at the taping.

— Here are the top 10 most watched (via VOD viewing) shows on the WWE Network for the last week:

1. Survivor Series

2. NXT on 11/22

3. NXT Takeover Houston

4. Table for 3 for Flair, Sting and Steamboat

5. WWE 365 Kevin Owens

6. WWE 24 Bill Goldberg

7. Table for 3 with The Shield

8. 205 Live on 11/21

9. WrestleMania

10. Table for 3 with Sean Waltman, Scott Hall and DDP