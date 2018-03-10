WWE Hall Of Famer To Host 7th Annual WrestleMania Shenanigans PArty

The following was sent to us:

KEVIN NASH TO HOST 7th ANNUAL WRESTLEMANIA SHENANIGANS PARTY ON BOURBON STREET!



The BIGGEST Annual Wrestlemania Weekend Party is Coming to Bourbon Street on April 6th!



Milwaukee, WI, March 5, 2018 – The Pro Wrestling Report (PWR) is coming to New Orleans with the BIGGEST party event of the year for wrestling fans on Friday Night, April 6th from 11pm to 2am at The Bourbon Cowboy on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter in the center of all the action. This one of a kind event will feature a live musical performances, dancing, drinks, food and fun and the chance to meet some of pro wrestling’s biggest stars in a private nightclub environment with prizes, raffles and all around one of a kind fun! The party starts after the WWE Hall Of Fame and Impact Wrestling at Wrestlcon and will be in the heart of Bourbon Street!



The event will be hosted by SoCal Val and will feature KEVIN NASH and the following names are also scheduled to appear: Al Snow, ODB, Ken Anderson, Billy Gunn, Shane Helms, Katie Forbes, Katie Lee Burchill, Jillian Hall, Amber O’Neal, Victoria, Abyss, Swoggle and many more stars including some special surprise Guests!



All attendees will get an unlimited OPEN BAR with their ticket purchase including the signature New Orleans Hurricanes! VIP Guests will have the unique opportunity meet and hang with “Big Sexy” Kevin Nash AND will have exclusive access to the VIP balcony DIRECTLY ON BOURBON STREET!







There will also be a live musical performance by the Gulf Coasts very own COREY BIGBE! Bigbe has toured with Grammy Award Winning Artists, Bone Thugs and Harmony, released a wrestling themed album in 2017 and is the current Guinness World Record Holder for the longest rap performance ever!



Shenanigans has become the party event of the year for wrestling fans and has sold out weeks in advance of the event for the last several years. This year is expected to be no different. Attendees must be 21 years or older.



Tickets for this exclusive VIP Club Party event are on sale NOW at WWW.PWRSHOW.COM



Media Pass Requests should be submitted to media@pwrshow.com



About PWR Shenanigans: The Pro Wrestling Report is a global media company covering professional wrestling with TV and Radio broadcasts emanating from Milwaukee, WI. PWR has brought the Shenanigans Party to the Wrestlemania Host City since 2011 in Atlanta and Kevin Nash has hosted each year. The Shenanigans party is unique as Guests have the chance to hang out with the stars in a nightclub environment.