WWE Hall Of Famers Slated To Appear At RCW Event

Wrestling fans, get ready! World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famers Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart are coming back to San Antonio on Friday, January 12 as River City Wrestling (RCW) presents a spectacular event at Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Drive (Kirby). All ages welcome.

Tickets start at just $20 and can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/RCWJan12 until 2 p.m. the day of the event; after that, they will be available at the door when the doors open at 7:30 p.m. The event begins at 8 p.m

V.I.P.’s enter at 6:45 p.m. and receive a free dragon backpack and poster! A limit of 50 VIPs will be sold.

As an added bonus, those that purchase tickets online will have their seats reserved. The buyer’s name will be on the chair when the doors open. Applies to first and second row only.

Steamboat will serve as the “Special Guest Enforcer” in a Cage Match as Tag Team Champions Paul Titan and “Adorable” Anthony Andrews defend against Love & Marriage (Rob Love and Brandon Groom). The Hall of Famer will make sure that the chaos stays contained inside of the steel cage.

In a “Battle of the Minds,” Hart will manage “Skitzo” David Leetch against International Champion “Super Shot” Joey Spector managed by “Boom Boom” Brandon Oliver. These two managers will put their leadership skills to the test to find out who has the greatest mind in wrestling.

In addition, RCW Champion “Super-Mex” Hernandez will defend against Xavier Daniels. In women’s competition, Paige Turner (managed by Oliver) will put her crown on the line against Katie Forbes!

