WWE – Halloween Week Note, Video From Becky Lynch’s Big Win, The Rock Tweets Tessa Blanchard Back

– Above is alternate footage from the women’s Fatal 5 Way that aired on WWE SmackDown this week. That match saw the Team SmackDown Survivor Series participants do battle with Becky Lynch winning to become Team Captain. She will lead Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Tamina Snuka and Naomi against 5 RAW Superstars in a 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at the November 19th pay-per-view in Houston – Team Captain Alicia Fox, Sasha Banks, Bayley and two other Superstars to be announced.

– Besides the new WWE Ride Along that airs after RAW on Monday with The Shield, there is no content being added to the WWE Network during Halloween Week. It will be interesting to see what kind of Halloween Night plans they have for WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live on Tuesday night but there are no Halloween-related specials airing on Tuesday. They do have WCW Halloween Havoc 1995 and 1998 airing on the live stream on Tuesday, along with RAW and SmackDown Flashback episodes from previous years on Halloween.

– The Rock gave props to indie talents Tessa Blanchard, who competed in WWE’s Mae Young Classic, and her boyfriend Ricochet after Tessa tweeted about working out in The Great One’s Project Rock gear, noting that they are trying to get big like Rock. Ricochet is still rumored to be headed to WWE while Tessa, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard and stepdaughter to Magnum TA, has worked a few WWE NXT shows in the last year. You can see the exchange between Rock and Tessa below:

Tryna get like DJ 😈 Staying motivated and lifting heavier with the power of our #ProjectRock gear 💪🏽 Thanks @TheRock 🔥🔥 @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/rj8la1YvrD — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) October 27, 2017