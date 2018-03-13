WWE Has Interesting Way To Apologize To Live Crowd For Ronda Rousey Not Appearing

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena on the USA Network, Ronda Rousey did not appear despite the fact that WWE advertised her appearing on every episode of RAW leading into Wrestlemania 34. Instead, WWE aired a few video packages about her throughout the night.

Fans in attendance noted on social media that WWE apologized to the fans that attended by handing out mini Snickers bars for Ronda not appearing: