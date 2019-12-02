WWE Has Technical Issues With Starrcade Live Stream

Numerous fans had trouble accessing the WWE Starrcade live stream on the WWE Network. As a result, WWE ended up streaming the event on YouTube. During the YouTube stream, WWE ended up putting up a message that read, “The technical issue has been resolved, please switch back to the WWE Network.”

Here were the results from the hour that was live streamed:

* The Street Profits defeated The OC

* The Kabuki Warriors retained the women’s tag team titles in a four-way match

* Bobby Lashley defeated Kevin Owens by DQ when Rusev attacked Lashley

