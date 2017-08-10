Cathy Kelley On Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones, WWE Head Trainer Talks PC Coaches, Survivor Series DVD Trailer

– Above is the first trailer for WWE’s “30 Years of Survivor Series” DVD, courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. We posted the full content listing with artwork yesterday and you can still pre-order the DVD via Amazon at this link. The seven-hour, three-disc set is scheduled to hit the United States on October 24th.

– Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated recently did a brief interview with WWE Performance Center Head Trainer Matt Bloom at this link. Bloom, who is known for his empathy & discipline compared to former head trainer Bill DeMott being criticized by some students amid allegations of verbal & physical abuse, said he believes wrestling coaches are similar to coaches in other sports as career success is far from the only barometer in gauging their coaching abilities. Bloom commented on some of the other WWE trainers and what they look for in coaches:

“A lot of people don’t understand that just because you were a great wrestler does not automatically make you a great coach., but that is true. What I’m looking for in a coach is, first of all, if they can fit into our team. This is the best team in the game. We have Norman Smiley, who is an encyclopedia of moves, and we also have Terry Taylor and Shawn Michaels here teaching. We have Steve Corino and Adam Pearce here. They had some companies behind them when they worked, but they never had WWE behind them, yet they still kept their names prominent around the world and accomplished that by doing it the right way. Scotty Too Hotty is Scott Taylor, and he’s a kid from Maine who did pretty well in this business. He knows what he’s doing, and he has the entertainment side of this well understood. We have an amazing team who complement each other very well.”

“We look for character in the coaches. What type of person are you? Are you patient? How will you represent us? Do you understand that this is not a race? This is a marathon, not a sprint. We have talent here from all over the world, most of whom have relocated and left their families behind. We need our coaches to be caring and understanding toward that. We need to realize that everyone isn’t always going to grasp a concept on a particular day, so can you pick people up and dust them off so that they can understand better the next day? Also, everyone realizes that there is simply no room for complacency. That cannot exist here and it is not allowed. We know we don’t want you here if you’re not a good person. No ego and a lot of humility. No one is bigger than the team. We all complement each other so well.”

– Cathy Kelley looks at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar crashing MizTV and more from Monday’s RAW in this new video. She also fuels the speculation on Lesnar vs. current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones happening inside the Octagon with a look at a recent tweet from Jones that teased a possible front row appearance at SummerSlam for Lesnar’s Fatal 4 Way with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.