WWE Heat On Ric Flair, Backstage News On Several Video Packages Airing During WrestleMania

– Ric Flair is no longer doing podcasts because he got heat with WWE for recent comments about how Finn Balor will never main event at Wrestlemania because of his size. Flair got a lot of heat for that comment and he doesn’t want to say anything that will jeopardize his daughter Charlotte’s position in the company.

– According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the reason for WWE airing so many video packages during Wrestlemania was an attempt to get casual viewers that only watch Wrestlemania to continue following the product.