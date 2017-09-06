WWE Hell In A Cell Main Event News, John Cena On Total Bellas, SmackDown Top 10

– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Sioux Falls.

– It’s worth noting that the official preview for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at the October 7th Hell In a Cell preview does not mention that the match will take place inside the Cell. You can see the full preview below:

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura After the disappointment of SummerSlam, Shinsuke Nakamura will get another opportunity at Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Oct. 8. The Artist was on the verge of capturing the title at The Biggest Event of The Summer, but Mahal’s associates, The Singh Brothers, distracted Nakamura, allowing The Modern Day Maharaja to steal the victory with the Khallas and leave Brooklyn with his title. Nakamura made it clear he was not finished with his pursuit of Mahal and the WWE Championship in the weeks after SummerSlam, but another of the titleholder’s rivals stood between him and a rematch for SmackDown LIVE’s biggest prize: Randy Orton. After Orton and WWE’s Rockstar paired up to claim a tag team victory the week before their singles showdown, The Viper flattened Nakamura, letting The King of Strong Style know that the path to another WWE Championship Match would not be an easy one. The two clashed in a first-time-ever showdown on the Sept. 5 edition of SmackDown LIVE. Despite Orton pulling out all the stops, Nakamura fought back and clobbered The Apex Predator with a thunderous Kinshasa to earn the championship opportunity. Now that he knows what to expect, will Nakamura be ready to fend off The Singh Brothers, best Mahal and capture the WWE Championship? Find out at WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on WWE Network Sunday, Oct. 8, at 8 ET/5 PT!

