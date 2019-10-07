WWE Hell In A Cell Results – October 6, 2019

Your host is Jonathan Coachman. He is joined by Booker T, Charly Caruso, and Sam Roberts.

Booker mentions he never got to perform inside Hell in a Cell and it was by design.

Coach asks Booker about the people having to survive inside Hell in a Cell. Booker talks about the history of the match and to expect the unexpected. He talks about the butterflies. Charly says she talked to a few people who are worried about their matches inside the cell.

We have a video package for the Raw Women’s Championship Match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

We are told that the Raw Women’s Title Match will kick off the pay per view.

Charly asks if Sasha’s experience in the Cell is an advantage. Sam says Sasha has taken Becky from someone with bravado into a coward. Becky got disqualified to retain her title at Clash of Champions. Becky is trying to do everything to get inside Sasha’s head but Sasha is inside Becky’s head. Booker says the champion picks the spots and she has put herself in position to be where she is. Becky has proven her point and staked her claim to be the best in the business.

Coach suggests that Becky has made the right moves over the last six to eight months, but has Sasha drawn Becky in. Booker says when you try to make history, you will walk through fire to get to this point. Sam says Becky is threatened by Sasha since her return.

We take a look at the Women’s Tag Title Match and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross join the panel from the back. They are asked about the match and Alexa says she was surprised that the match was announced because what did they do to earn a match. Nikki tells Alexa that they beat Mandy and Sonya. Alexa says she would rather see them earn it.

Booker mentions the pedigree of Kairi and Asuka. Alexa says you are talking about individual accomplishments and Nikki points out that Alexa is a Five Time Five Time Five Time Five Time Five Time champion. Alexa asks what have the Kabuki Warriors accomplished as a team. Nikki says they have beaten every team in the division and they have beaten the Kabuki Warriors before.

Sam asks if a team is really confident if they are asking why are they facing their opponents. Booker says they do not seem ready for the match tonight.

We move on to the Smackdown Women’s Title Match.

Kayla Braxton is in the back with Charlotte Flair. Charlotte says she does not want to talk about Clash of Champions and she wants to talk about Smackdown when Bayley bowed down to her. She will become a ten time champion tonight and we will see that Bayley’s Tough Girl behavior is just an act.

Booker mentions that Bayley’s attitude has changed since Sasha came back, but he does not want to call Bayley a follower. Booker says she needs to have dirt on her to face Charlotte Flair because of her game plan. Sam says we have not seen a more successful attitude change in years than Bayley’s.

We go to Jerry Lawler, Vic Joseph, and Dio Maddin at ringside.

Match Number One: Lacey Evans versus Natalya

They lock up and Natalya with a side head lock take down. Lacey with a head scissors and Natalya escapes. Lacey with a kick and wrist lock. Lacey takes Natalya to the mat and gets a near fall. Natalya with an arm drag to escape. Natalya with a waist lock and double leg take down into a front face lock. Lacey escapes and she spanks some sass into Natalya. Lacey with a side head lock and take down. Natalya gets a near fall with a rollup. Natalya with an elbow and Lacey with a shoulder tackle. Lacey with an Irish whip but Natalya moves when Lacey goes into the corner.

Lacey blocks the slingshot atomic drop and Lacey gets a near fall. Natalya with a cross arm breaker. Natalya with punches and Lacey with a rollup for a near fall. Natalya with a double leg take down and she goes for the Sharpshooter but Lacey gets to the ropes to force a break. Lacey goes to the floor. Natalya follows to the floor and Lacey with a kick and she sends Natalya into the rings stps. Lacey stomps on the knee on the steps. Lacey stands on the leg on the steps to add more pressure. Lacey puts the ring skirt over Natalya’s head to try to smother Natalya.

Lacey slams the leg into the apron and then she kicks the leg. Lacey gets a near fall. Lacey slams the knee into the mat. Lacey kicks Natalya and wraps the leg in the ropes. Lacey with a hesitation Bronco Buster. Lacey with the legs tied up and she slams Natalya’s head into the mat and then she drives the knee into the mat. Lacey with a kick for a near fall. Lacey with an arm bar and chin lock. Lacey sends Natalya to the mat. Lacey tries for the Sharpshooter but Natalya slaps Lacey to send her to the mat. Lacey slaps Natalya and snap mares Natalya. Lacey stomps on the knee. Natalya kicks Lacey to the floor when Lacey goes for the Sharpshooter.

Lacey with a kick and punches. Natalya kicks Lacey away on a hesitation move in the corner and Lacey with a clothesline. Lacey goes to the turnbuckles. Lacey misses the double jump moonsault and Natalya with a Sharpshooter and Lacey taps out.

Winner: Natalya

After the match, Natalya punches Lacey before leaving the ring.

We take a look back at the Smackdown debut on Fox.

Coach asks Booker about the feeling in the building on Friday. Booker says it couldn’t have been a bigger debut on Fox. They talk about Cain Velasquez making his debut. Booker says Kofi can get back to the top again. Charly mentions the fear seen in Brock’s eyes.

They talk about how the Rock gave Becky her endorsement.

We go to Sarah Schreiber with Mustafa Ali. He has been asked about recovering from his recent setbacks. He says when he tries to take one step forward, it appears he is taking two steps back. He has had some missed opportunities, but they won’t keep him down. He will find his momentum. The draft will help him find . . .

Randy Orton shows up and he talks about momentum. He says he remembers when Ali had momentum and he was the one to stop that momentum.

Ali says forget about next week, let’s find out tonight who has the momentum.

Randy looks around and he tells Ali he is on.

Coach says if Ali can beat Randy Orton, it will change his career immediately. Sam says that Ali has no chance tonight.

We have a video package for the Tornado Tag Match.

Kayla Braxton asks Erick Rowan for comments about his match. Erick says Roman beat him in a battle. So what. This is not a battle, it is war, a war he plans on winning. Roman and Daniel think they are tough, but tonight is a Tornado Tag Match and they will not have rules to hide behind. Erick says they will get the respect that they deserve. The Big Dog and His Pup will be put down for good.

We move on to what happened on Smackdown with Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury.

We are reminded that Tyson Fury will appear on Raw tomorrow night to address what happened on Smackdown.

We take a look at the Universal Title Match.

Charly asks how do you prepare for The Fiend. Booker says there is no way to prepare. He says people wonder why this match is happening. It is not about the Fiend needing a championship, it is about wanting it. He has gone after the top guy. Coach brings up the playing field when you get your title match. The Fiend should enjoy this match because it will give him an advantage. Sam says the Fiend couldn’t be more different than Seth Rollins. Seth wants to be the poster boy for WWE. The Fiend wants to watch the world burn.

Booker says Seth steps up every time and he will leave everything in the ring. He says Seth does not need a game plan, he will manage the match as it comes.

Coach asks for predictions for the Women’s match.

We are in Sacramento, California.

Match Number One: Raw Women’s Championship Match inside Hell in a Cell: Becky Lynch versus Sasha Banks

Sasha attacks Becky as the cell is lowered and they fight to the floor. They go outside the cell as it goes to the ground. Sasha with a suplex on the floor. Sasha sends Becky into the ringside barrier. Sasha sends Becky into the cell a few times. Sasha goes into the ring. Becky sends the cage door into Sasha and Becky with punches and kicks.

The bell rings and the match starts. Becky takes the chain from the referee and Becky wraps it around her fist and she punches Sasha in the midsection and back. Becky with a European uppercut and she kicks Sasha to the floor. Becky sends Sasha into the cell and rubs Sasha’s face into the fence. Becky locks the door. Sasha kicks Becky and sends Becky into the cage. Sasha with punches but Becky with a punch. Becky sends Sasha into the ring steps. Becky goes under the ring and she gets a table. Becky gets a ladder but Sasha hits Becky with a chair. Sasha takes the ladder and puts it against the cell. Becky hits Sasha with the chair.

Becky sends Sasha into the ring. Becky grabs the chair and sets it up in the center of the ring. Sasha with an inside cradle for a near fall. Sasha with a rollup for a near fall. Sasha gets another near fall. Sasha with a backslide for a near fall. Becky with a knee and she sends Sasha face first into the chair. Becky puts the arm in the chair but Sasha kicks Becky and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Sasha misses with the chair and Becky with an exploder. Becky with a baseball slide that sends Sasha into the cage and she hits a second one. Becky with a third. Sasha spins on the apron and kicks Becky in the head.

Sasha with Meteora into the ladder but Sasha holds her knees after the impact. Sasha sends the ladder into Becky. They return to the ring and Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha sends Becky to the floor. Sasha puts Becky’s arm in the gap of the door and the door is slammed into the arm. Sasha sends Becky back into the ring and Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha puts Becky’s arm in the chair and closes the chair. Sasha gets a near fall. Sasha with a front face lock but Becky with punches. Sasha with an arm wringer into the mat. Sasha slams the arm onto the chair and then Sasha puts Becky in the chair. Sasha punches Becky and Becky tries to fight back. Sasha with Meteora onto the chair and Sasha gets a near fall.

Sasha puts a chair in the cage and she brings a few more chairs into the ring. Sasha misses Becky and Becky with a rollup for a near fall. Becky with a back heel kick into the chair. Becky with a kick but Sasha with a kick. Becky drop kicks Sasha off the apron into the cell. Sasha gets back into the ring and Becky with a European uppercut and kick. Sasha is sent shoulder first into teh post. Becky misses a move off the apron but Becky with an exploder into the cell. They return to the ring and Becky puts a chair in the ring on its top. Becky with punches and kicks. Sasha with a kick. Becky with a drop toe hold into the legs of the chair followed by a bulldog into the legs of the chair for a near fall.

Becky goes up top and Sasha stops her. Becky blocks a chair shot and she tosses the chair to Sasha for a Van Daminator and a near fall. Sasha hits Becky with a kendo stick. She gets a second one and puts them in the cell. Sasha slams Becky’s head into the ladder and then she tries to send Becky into the kendo sticks but Becky blocks it. Sasha is sent into the kendo sticks in the cage. Becky puts a chair on top of the kendo sticks in the cage. Becky goes under the ring for another kendo stick to stabilize the chair. Sasha with punches but Becky fires back. Becky puts Sasha on the chair in the cage. Becky goes the apron and hits a running drop kick and sends Sasha back to the floor.

Becky sends Sasha back into the ring and Becky goes up top for a leg drop and she gets a near fall. Becky sets up the table. Sasha with a lungblower and then Sasha follows with a forearm. Sasha puts Becky on the turnbuckles and Sasha sets for a superplex through the table. Becky stops Sasha and goes for a power bomb through the table but Sasha stops Becky. Sasha with Meteora through the table for a near fall. Sasha looks around for what she needs to do to beat Becky and she goes under the ring for a kendo stick and she applies Banks Statement using the kendo stick across the throat. Becky tries to crawl to the floor and she escapes. Becky pulls Sasha into the ropes and Becky hits Sasha with the kendo stick.

Sasha sends Becky into the chair that was set up in the cell earlier in the match. Sasha gets more chairs from under the ring and she makes sure to throw them at Becky. Sasha hits Becky and the pile of chairs surrounding Becky with another chair. Sasha goes to the turnbuckles but Becky hits Sasha with a chair. Becky with a super exploder onto the chairs and then she applies DisArmHer. Sasha taps out.

Winner: Becky Lynch (retains Championship)

Match Number Two: Tornado Tag Match: Erick Rowan and Luke Harper versus Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

The bell rings and Rowan and Bryan exchange punches while Harper and Roman do the same. Rowan joins Harper working over Roman while Bryan is down on the apron. Harper Irish whips Rowan into a boot and Harper is sent to the floor. Rowan clotheslines Reigns to the floor. Bryan with a missile drop kick and then he hits a suicide dive onto Harper. Roman with a Superman punch off the step to Rowan. Bryan punches Harper while Harper favors his knee. Harper with a double thrust to Bryan followed by a chop.

Rowan and Roman go into the ring and Roman tries to get Rowan up for a Samoan drop but Rowan escapes and hits a drop kick but he misses a splash when Roman moves. Roman with a Samoan drop for a near fall. Roman sets for a spear and Harper with a super kick and he gets a near fall. Rowan with an elbow drop for a near fall. Rowan with punches and chops to Roman followed by a kick from Harper. Harper holds Bryan while Rowan kicks Bryan. They choke Bryan and Roman with punches to Harper and Rowan. Rowan punches Roman and stands on the back of his head.

Rowan goes after Roman on the floor while Harper sends Bryan into the ringside barrier. Rowan with a running cross body press on Roman on the floor. Rowan grabs the ring steps and Harper sends Roman into the steps. Rowan sends Bryan into the turnbuckles and Harper with punches. Harper chokes Bryan in the corner. Harper with a running shoulder and Rowan with a spinning heel kick for a near fall. Rowan gets Bryan on his shoulders and Harper goes up top but Roman stops Harper and Bryan with a rollup for a near fall. Rowan with a clothesline to Bryan.

Bryan goes for the LeBell Lock and he applies it. Harper kicks Bryan to get Daniel to release the hold. Harper with elbow drops and then Luke focuses on something in the distance. Harper says something to Rowan. Harper sends Bryan to Rowan for a jackhammer and a near fall. Rowan kicks Bryan and then they discuss what to do next to Bryan. Bryan kicks Harper and Bryan lands on his feet and sends Rowan into the ring post. Bryan with forearms but Harper with a knee and Bryan flips over Harper and Harper catches Bryan and hits a MIchinoku Driver for a near fall.

Roman with punches to Rowan and Harper and then Roman with a flying clothesline. Roman with clotheslines in the corner. Roman goes over the top rope to the floor when Rowan pulls down the top rope. Bryan with a drop kick through the ropes to Rowan. Bryan sends Harper into the turnbuckles and Bryan with a kick to the arm. Bryan with kicks to the midsection. Bryan avoids Harper when Bryan goes for the running drop kick into the corner. Bryan with a drop kick to the knee. Bryan with kicks to the chest and arm. Harper avoids a round kick and Rowan trips Bryan and pulls him to the floor. Roman with a drive by to Rowan but Harper with a suicide dive. Rowan rearranges the Spanish announce table as well as the German announce table while Harper rearranges the English announce table. Harper and Rowan send Bryan face first into the ring apron. Rowan with a slam to Roman on the floor and then Rowan slams Harper onto Roman.

Rowan drags Bryan toward the announce table. Rowan picks up a section of the ringside barrier and he hits Roman with it and Roman goes into the crowd. Rowan breaks a pencil to show what is going to happen to Daniel Bryan. Rowan puts Bryan on the announce table. Rowan with a full nelson and Harper sets for a power bomb but Bryan with a rana. Roman spears Rowan through the announce tables. Daniel Bryan and Luke Harper are in the ring and Bryan with two running drop kicks into the corner and then Bryan hits a third one. Bryan puts Harper on the turnbuckles. Bryan sets for a Super Frankensteiner but Harper blocks it and hits a super sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Harper with two half nelson suplexes. Bryan lands on his feet on the third attempt. Roman with a Superman punch followed by a flying knee from Bryan and a spear from Roman for the three count.

Winners: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns

After the match, Roman stands in the center of the ring with Bryan in the corner. Bryan offers his hand to Roman, but pulls it away. Bryan wants a hug but Roman isn’t feeling in a hugging mood. They eventually hug.

Charly Caruso is in the back with Seth Rollins. Charly asks Seth how does he prepare for Bray Wyatt. Seth says he has been asking himself that same question for the last 48 hours. Seth says he has done a lot in his career. He has never encountered anyone like The Fiend. The level of psycholoigcal warfare is going to be the greatest test of his life. Bray can play all the games he wants, but when that cell lowers, he will have no choice but to be ready and to survive. No choice but to burn it down. At least he hopes so.

Match Number Three: Randy Orton versus Ali

Orton with a wrist lock and arm wringer. Ali with a reversal and Orton backs Ali into the corner and Orton with a chop on the break. Orton sends Ali into the turnbuckles and connects with a European uppercut. Orton with another chop. Ali with chops and forearms. Orton with a thumb to the eyes. Orton with an Irish whip but Ali with a boot to a charging Orton. Orton pulls Ali off the turnbuckles and Ali lands face first on the floor. Orton with a gourdbuster onto the announce table. Orton with a back drop driver onto the announce table. Orton breaks the referee’s count.

Orton with boots to the midsection. Orton sends Ali to the floor and Orton follows. Orton sets for a back drop driver onto the announce table but Ali lands on his feet and he drop kicks Orton. Orton sends Ali into the ring post. Orton gets a near fall. Orton with an arm bar and body scissors on Ali. Orton with a reverse chin lock added to the body scissors. Ali punches the knee to get free of the body scissors. Orton with a reverse chin lock. Ali punches Orton. Orton with an Irish whip and Ali with a kick and forearms. Ali with a chop and forearms. Orton with a knee to the midsection but Ali with a drop kick. Orton goes to the floor and Ali with a suicide dive that sends Orton over the announce table. Ali with a flying shoulder against the ringside barrier. Ali with punches and Orton with a punch. They return to the ring but Ali with a kick.

Ali slides into the corner on an Irish whip and he kicks Orton. Ali with a slingshot rolling X Factor for a near fall. Orton with a power slam for a near fall. Orton has a kick blocked and Ali with a spinning heel kick. Ali goes for a 450 splash but rolls through when Orton moves. Ali escapes an RKO attempt and hits a tornado DDT. Ali misses a 450 splash when Orton moves into the corner. Orton sets for the hanging DDT and connects. Orton sets for the RKO by pounding the mat and Ali with a handstand counter and a rollup for a near fall. Ali with a kick from the apron. Ali goes for a slingshot rolling X Factor but Orton counters with an RKO for the three count.

Winner: Randy Orton

Match Number Four: Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross versus Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

Cross and Sane start things off and they shake hands but Sane pushes Cross aside and she knocks Alexa off the apron. Sane with punches and then Asuka tags in. Sane sends Cross into Asuka’s boots. Asuka with a hip attack to knock Alexa off the apron followed by a flying kick to Cross for a near fall. Asuka with an Irish whip and Cross with an elbow and she makes the tag to Bliss. Bliss with an STO and a knee drop followed by a back roll into a double knee drop. Alexa with a punch for a near fall.

Cross tags in and Cross with a splash to Asuka followed by a slap from Alexa. Nikki with a snap mare for a near fall. Asuka with strikes to Cross but Cross blocks a spinning back fist and hits a jaw breaker. Cross puts Asuka in the ring skirt and Cross with forearms followed by a baseball slide from Bliss. Asuka with a round kick to Alexa’s head and Alexa is sent into the ringside barrier.Asuka with a back heel kick. Alexa is sent back into the ring and Asuka gets a near fall. Sane tags in and she ties Alexa’s hair in the ropes. Sane with a chop to Alexa from the apron. Alexa with a rollup for a near fall. Sane with a kick to the back. Asuka tags in and they choke Alexa in the corner.

Asuka chokes Alexa in the ropes. Asuka with an ankle lock on Alexa and Alexa gets to the ropes but Asuka with an ankle lock and she grapevines the leg. Asuka with a single leg crab on Alexa. Alexa with a side head lock but Asuka sends Alexa to the mat. Sane tags in and Sane kicks Alexa. Sane sets for the Sliding D but she knocks Cross off the apron before hitting the Sliding D. Cross argues with the referee and the referee misses a potential three count. Sane gets a near fall.

Asuka tags in and Alexa with a kick but Asuka with another ankle lock. Alexa rolls through and sends Asuka into the ropes. Cross tags in and so does Sane. Cross with forearms and a splash into the corner. Cross with a bulldgo followed by a drop kick to knock Asuka off the apron. Cross goes up top and hits a cross body for a near fall. Sane with an Alabama Slam and then she goes up top for the InSane Elbow but Cross gets her feet up. Cross with a hanging swinging neck breaker but Asuka breaks up the cover.

Asuka kicks Bliss off the apron. Asuka tags in and Asuka with kicks to the chest. Asuka with Kawada kicks but Cross blocks the round kick. Asuka with a slap but Cross with a clothesline. Sane grabs Alexa but Alexa kicks her away and hits a cannonball off the apron. Asuka spits green mist and hits the round kick for the three count.

Winners: Kabuki Warriors (new Champions)

We take a look back at Smackdown.

Match Number Five: The OC (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles) versus The Viking Raiders (Ivar and Erik) and Braun Strowman

Ivar and Anderson start things off and Anderson with a side head lock. Ivar picks up Anderson and tosses him aside. Anderson returns to the side head lock. Anderson with a waist lock but Ivar holds on to the ropes on an O’Connor Roll attempt. Ivar with a shoulder tackle. Ivar with a shoulder tackle while holding on to an arm bar. Ivar with another shoulder. Anderson with a forearm to the throat and Gallows tags in and Anderson runs into a seated splash. Gallows with uppercuts and an Irish whip but Ivar goes to the apron and punches Gallows and knocks Styles off the apron. Erik tags in and he connects with a forearm. Erik floats over and hits a running double knee strike to Gallows. Ivar with a suplex and Styles kicks Erik on a suicide dive attempt.

Gallows with a round kick to the temple. Gallows with a fallaway slam and kick. Gallows sends Erik into the corner and connects with punches. Styles tags in and Erik sends Gallows to the floor. Styles with a punch and kicks to Erik. Ivar is knocked off the apron. Strowman blocks a punch and grabs the wrist but Gallows pulls Strowman off the apron and hits a super kick. Styles with a Pele Kick to Erik for a near fall. Styles kicks Erik’s arm when he tries for a tag. Styles with a chop and Anderson tags in. Anderson with European uppercuts. Anderson with a spinebuster to Erik for a near fall. Anderson with a reverse chin lock. Erik with a forearm and Styles tags in and he knocks Ivar off the apron.

Erik with a back body drop to Styles and Strowman returns to the apron. Strowman tags in and he hits a running shoulder tackle to Styles. Strowman with a splash into the corner. Styles goes to the floor so it is time for Braun to do a lap around the ring throwing in a few shoulder tackles. Styles is rolled back into the ring and Strowman misses a shoulder and hits the ring post. Styles clips Strowman and sets for the Calf Crusher. Erik with a knee to Styles. Erik sends Anderson to teh floor. Ivar with a cartwheel followed by a clothesline to Gallows. Styles with a Phenomenal Forearm to Ivar. Styles is sent into the turnbuckles and Anderson chop blocks Strowman.

Gallows with a kick and then Anderson with a kick and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman (by disqualification)

After the match, Gallows, Anderson, and Styles work over Strowman but the Viking Raiders get involved and the OC is sent to the floor. Ivar and Erik with stereo suicide dives onto Gallows and Anderson.

Styles and Strowman are in the ring. Styles with a forearm from the apron and he goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Strowman with a punch to Styles.

The Street Profits are in the back and Montez Ford says this has been at a 300 just like the Romans. Angelo is busy on his phone and he says that they are five days away from the WWE Draft. Angelo mentions a draft showcase on Raw. Montez mentions that Tyson Fury will be on Raw. Montez asks Angelo for his top five rankings.

R Truth and Carmella stumble into the area. Tamina rolls up Carmella to win the title. Tamina punches Tyler Breeze. Truth wants to know what happened to the 48/7 Title and they are told she went in two different directions.

Match Number Six: Chad Gable versus Baron Corbin

Before the match starts, Baron takes the mic. Baron says he is disappointed like the fans about having to face Chad Gable again. Baron mentions putting the Rock in his place on Friday night. Baron says the people need to show him respect. He says he is here to give everyone a glimmer of hope. Baron says he knows everyone has it bad, but Chad always has it worse. Baron says he does not want to belittle Chad, but since you won’t be tall enough to be taken seriously or man enough to beat him.

Baron says he has dubbed Chad ‘Shorty Gable’.

The match starts and Gable with a rolling kick and waist lock take down. Gable with crossfaces to Corbin while on Corbin’s back. Corbin with a snap mare but Gable with a kick and forearms. Gable with an ankle lock on Corbin and he takes Corbin to the mat. Corbin kicks Gable away but Gable with a clothesline and punch. Gable with a sleeper but Corbin backs Gable into the turnbuckles. Corbin sends Gable shoulder first into the ring post. Corbin sends Gable into the ring post again.

They return to the ring. Corbin punches Gable and gives Gable a hard Irish whip sternum first and Corbin gets a near fall. Corbin sends Gable throat first into the ropes and connects with a forearm and punch. Gable goes for a springboard move but Corbin punches Gable to the floor. Corbin with a kick to Gable and then he applies a half nelson and chin lock. Gable with forearms but Corbin sends Gable into the corner. Corbin slides around the ring post on the floor and hits a clothesline. Corbin gets a near fall.

Corbin puts Gable on the turnbuckles and punches Chad. Corbin sets for a superplex but Gable blocks it and he knocks Corbin off the turnbuckles with forearms and a head butt. Gable with a missile drop kick. Corbin misses a splash into the corner. Gable tries for a German suplex but Corbin avoids it. Corbin slides around the ring post but Gable avoids Corbin. Corbin with a spinebuster for a near fall. Corbin goes for a power bomb but Gable with a rana and drop kick. Gable with forearms.

Gable with Chaos Theory for a near fall. Gable with a rolling kick into the corner and he hits a second one. Gable sets for a third one but Corbin counters with a power bomb for a near fall. Gable with a triangle in the ropes and then he wrings the leg into the ring post. Gable with a rollup for a near fall. Corbin with Deep Six for a near fall. Corbin with a punch to the temple. Gable is sent to the apron by Corbin and Gable slides back in and Gable with a kick and a swinging neck breaker and moonsault for a near fall.

Gable with an ankle lock and Corbin tries to get to the ropes but Gable pulls him back in. Corbin goes to the apron and Gable finally releases the hold. Corbin choke slams Gable on the apron and then Corbin gets his scepter and brings it into the ring. He misses and Gable with a rollup for the three count.

Winner: Chad Gable

Before our next match, Tamina is in the arena and R Truth chases her but Tamina uses Funaki to protect her. Funaki stares down Truth and Tamina pushes Funaki into Truth. Carmella with a super kick and Truth pins Tamina to become the new 24/7 Champion.

Match Number Seven: Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley versus Charlotte Flair

Charlotte misses a boot and tells Bayley she almost got her. Bayley with a kick and Charlotte with a neck breaker. Charlotte with an Irish whip and clothesline. Charlotte with a forearm and Irish whip followed by a chop. Charlotte with an Irish whip and Bayley comes off the turnbuckles with a cross body but Charlotte moves. Charlotte with a Boston Crab and Bayley gets to the ropes. Bayley with a thumb to the eye followed by a Northern Lariat. Bayley punches Charlotte and gets a near fall. Bayley with elbows to the back of the neck. Bayley with an Irish whip and shoulders in the corner. Bayley runs into a knee in the corner. Charlotte with a clothesline.

Charlotte with chops. Charlotte with a fallaway slam. Bayley gets her feet up but Charlotte with a forearm. Charlotte goes for a knee drop to the leg but Bayley escapes. Charlotte with a forearm. Bayley trips Charlotte and pulls her to the floor. Bayley slams the leg into the LED screen on the apron. They return to the ring and Charlotte with a punch but Bayley with a kick to the leg and she continues the attack on the challenger’s leg. Bayley wraps the leg in the ropes.

Bayley wrings the leg into the ring post again. Bayley gets a near fall. Bayley with a single leg crab but Charlotte gets a near fall. Bayley with a cutter in the ropes while the leg was hanging in the ropes and Bayley gets a near fall. Bayley goes for a figure four leg lock but Charlotte with a forearm and a rollup for a near fall. Charlotte flips to the apron and connects with a forearm. Charlotte wrings Bayley’s leg into the ring post. Charlotte with a dive at the knee. Charlotte kicks Bayley in the back of the leg.

Charlotte with a back breaker followed by Natural Selection but Bayley grabs the rope to stop the count. Bayley kicks Charlotte in the knee but Charlotte runs Bayley into the corner and drops a knee onto the leg. Charlotte goes up top and goes for a moonsault but Bayley gets her knees up. They both go to the floor and Charlotte with a fallaway slam on the floor. Charlotte slams the leg into the LED screen on the apron. They return to the ring before the ten count. Charlotte goes for the figure four but Bayley with an inside cradle for a near fall. Charlotte misses a boot and gets caught in the ropes. Bayley with a rollup and she is in the ropes but the referee does not make the count. Charlotte takes Bayley down and applies the Figure Eight and Bayley taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair (New Champion)

We see Chad Gable walking in the back and Kayla calls him shorty. Chad says call him whatever you want, but call him the winner of the match. Chad asks Kayla to ask Baron how it felt to come up short tonight. Chad says he shut someone up who didn’t know when to quit. Corbin called him a joke but he wasn’t laughing after the match. Gable says tonight, he was the bigger man.

Gable turns down a hallway and Corbin attacks Gable and sends him into the stairwell.

Match Number Eight: Universal Championship Match inside Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins versus The Fiend

The match begins draped in the red light of The Fiend. They lock up and Fiend turns around and Seth with punches. Bray with a back elbow and Seth goes to the floor. Seth goes under the ring and gets a kendo stick. Seth hits Bray in the midsection and back with the kendo stick and Bray blocks a third short. Bray with a punch and he kicks the kendo stick away. Bray catches Seth off the turnbuckles and hits a uranage. Seth goes to the floor and Bray follows and punches Seth. Bray with a double thrust to the throat and he sends Seth into the cage. Bray sends Seth into the cage again.

Bray with another double thrust to the throat and a splash into the cage. Bray Irish whips Seth into the ring steps. Bray sends Seth into the ring steps again. Seth hits Bray with the ring steps numerous times. Seth gets a table from under the ring. Seth with a suicide dive and then he hits a second one. Seth sets up the table in the ring but Seth goes for a suicide dive and Bray catches him and hits Sister Abigail into the cage. They return to the ring. Bray sets for a uranage through the table but Seth wtih elbows and an enzuigiri.

Seth with a super kick and Bray falls onto the table. Rollins goes up top and hits a frog splash onto Bray through the table. The Fiend is up first and Rollins with a super kick and Black Out. Bray pops up. Rollins with a super kick and Bray with Sister Abigail for a near fall. Bray with the neck snap. Bray sends Seth to the floor. Bray finds the Bludgeon Brothers’ mallet and brings it to attack Rollins and Bray uses it to run Seth into the cage. Rollins with three super kicks to Bray. Seth with Black Out onto the mallet. Seth with a springboard knee to the temple. Seth with a second springboard knee followed by two more super kicks. Rollins with Black Out and he hits a second one. Rollins hits a third one. Bray gets back ot his feet and Rollins with a Pedigree followed by Black Out for a near fall. Rollins with a super kick and three more stomps. Rollins with one more stomp. Rollins with another stomp.

Rollins gets a chair from under the ring. Rollins stands over Bray with the chair and Seth hits Bray in the head with the chair and Bray kicks out. Seth gets a ladder from under the ring. Rollins puts the chair over Bray’s head and Seth slams the ladder onto the chair and Bray kicks out. Seth goes under the ring for anything that can help him. Seth brings a tool box into the ring. Seth puts the ladder on Bray and puts a chair between the ladder. Seth slams the tool box onto the ladder and chair many times.

Seth grabs the sledgehammer and the referee tells Seth he will not let him do it. Seth hits the pile on top of Bray with the sledgehammer and the referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

After the match, the cell raises as the medical team comes to the ring to tend to Bray.

Bray with the Mandible Claw on Seth. Bray hits Sister Abigail on the floor. Bray pulls up the mats at ringside and Bray hits Sister Abigal on the floor.

Bray with a Mandible Claw and Seth bleeds from the mouth as we go to credits.

