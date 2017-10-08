LIVE WWE HELL IN A CELL RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE Hell In A Cell Results – October 8, 2017

– The 2017 WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show opens with Renee Young welcoming us as fans file into the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. Renee is joined by David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg. We see the Cell structure hanging high above the ring. The panel hypes tonight’s show before sending us to Kayla Braxton in the Social Media Lounge. She will be joined by Charlotte Flair later on and fans can submit their questions with the #AskCharlotte hashtag..

– We go backstage to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and Tye Dillinger, who are watching Tye’s win over Baron Corbin on Tuesday’s SmackDown. Tye wants to be put into tonight’s WWE United States Title match and Bryan agrees, making it a Triple Threat with Corbin and champion AJ Styles. We go back to the panel for plugs on tonight’s card and the WWE Network after a break. We get discussion on tonight’s WWE Title match as well. They discuss Randy Orton vs. Rusev next. Aiden English interrupts Renee and comes to the panel singing. Aiden talks about his relationship with Rusev and sings a song about how Rusev will get the win tonight. Fans cheer for Aiden.

– Renee hypes tonight’s Fashion Files segment with Breezango. We get a look at Charlotte backstage with Kayla before going to a break. We come back and Renee sends us to the Social Media Lounge. Charlotte says she’s nervous but excited for the match with Natalya tonight. Flair also comments on her previous wins over Natalya and says while she is nervous, she’s confident going into the match. Regarding Carmella possibly cashing in Money In the Bank, Flair says she will deal with that when it happens but her first focus is Natalya but if Carmella does try it, Flair says she’s good on the fly. She ends it by saying Flairs are always better than Harts. We go back to the panel for discussion on the match. Otunga and Renee go with Natalya while Rosenberg predicts Flair will win.

– We go backstage to Dasha Fuentes and Baron Corbin. He’s upset about Tye Dillinger being added to the match and says Tye was added to the match because of his friendship with Daniel Bryan. Corbin rants and says he will show everyone what is not a fluke when he still walks out with the title tonight. Renee sends us to the ring for a match.

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley

We go to the ring and out comes The Hype Bros. Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton are on commentary. We see video of the backstage segment between these two teams from two weeks ago. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out next.

Mojo starts off with Gable as they get a feel for each other. Benjamin comes in early and keeps control but Gable is back in with a quick tag. Gable with an early pin attempt. Mojo comes off the ropes and drops Gable with a big shot. Mojo slams Gable and in comes Ryder over the ropes for a 2 count. Ryder slams Gable’s face in the mat. Gable blocks a dropkick and covers Ryder for a 2 count.

Benjamin tags in next and locks up with Ryder. Ryder takes Benjamin to the mat for some back & forth. Benjamin ends up driving Ryder to the mat and then kicking him out of the ring. Mojo checks on Ryder as Benjamin stands tall. We go to a break.

Back from the break and Gable suplexes Ryder for a 2 count. Benjamin tags back in now as Ryder tries to fight up and out. Benjamin cuts him off and slams him for another pin attempt. More back and forth between the teams. Ryder ends up hitting a missile dropkick from the corner. Mojo and Gable tag in at the same time and Mojo unloads.

Mojo ends up hitting a big powerslam for a close 2 count. Gable comes back and takes control. Gable goes to the top for a moonsault but has to land on his feet. Gable comes right back with a belly-to-belly suplex. Gable goes back to the top and hits the moonsault on Mojo for a 2 count.

Benjamin tags in next with offense on Mojo, also taking out Ryder off the apron. Benjamin with a 2 count. Mojo makes a comeback on Benjamin. Ryder tags in for the Hype Ryder but Benjamin avoids it. Benjamin hits the Paydirt on Ryder for the pin but Mojo breaks it up. Gable and Benjamin send Mojo to the floor. Gable tags in and goes to the top as Benjamin lifts Ryder for a powerbomb. They hit the big double team move for the pin.

Winners: Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

– After the match, Gable and Benjamin stand tall and pose in the corners. We go back to the panel as Mojo slides into the ring to check on Ryder.

