WWE High On Rising Star, Vince McMahon’s Vision For WWE

– Fightful.com is reporting that Kevin Dunn, who is WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production, was a big fan of the Ali vs. Elias King of the Ring match and what those two were able to do in the ring. Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff are said to be high on Ali as well.

– During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Triple H commented on Vince McMahon’s vision for WWE’s future:

“I feel like we’re just scratching the surface. Vince will say all the time, ‘One of these days, we’re going to be an overnight sensation.’ As big as it is now, when you go 20-30 years down the line, you’re really going to start to look at it as the way people [look at] Marvel or Disney.”

“Disney not just about cartoons or princess movies, it’s so much more than that. Marvel is not just a paper comic book company anymore. Where WWE is headed is as a global brand. It is now, but it’ll be so much more in the future.”