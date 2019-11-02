WWE Hires Former Star As New Producer, Alexa Bliss Pulls From Event

– Lance Storm announced on Twitter that he will be returning to WWE in a role as a Producer:
For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again.
— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) 2 November 2019
– Alexa Bliss confirmed that she had to pull from this Sunday’s Ringside Fest due to a last-minute personal matter:
I do apologize I will not be able to attend this event now. Situation was out of my control. The last thing I want to do is disappoint anyone attending & wish I could be there ! pic.twitter.com/y2Jd2isx4J
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) 2 November 2019