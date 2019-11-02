WWE Hires Former Star As New Producer, Alexa Bliss Pulls From Event

– Lance Storm announced on Twitter that he will be returning to WWE in a role as a Producer:

For those wondering: After SWA closes I will be returning to the #WWE to work as a Producer. I’m really looking forward to working with such a high level of talent again. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) 2 November 2019

– Alexa Bliss confirmed that she had to pull from this Sunday’s Ringside Fest due to a last-minute personal matter: