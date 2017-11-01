WWE Hires New Announcer, Full WWE UK Title Tournament Preview Show, Fans On WWE 205 Live

– Below is the full WWE United Kingdom Title tournament preview show from the WWE Network:

– WWE has hired announcer Vic Travagliante, according to PWInsider. He will reportedly use the name Vic Joseph. Vic has been the voice of House of Hardcore. Travagliante has previously worked for the Cleveland Browns Network and CBS Cleveland.

– As seen below, 62% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s WWE 205 Live a thumbs up with over 2500 votes: