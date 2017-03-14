WWE HOF Special On The USA Network, Tony Nese Fallout Video, Fans On RAW

– As noted, a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match between Austin Aries, Tony Nese, TJ Perkins, Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa will take place on this week’s WWE 205 Live with the winner going on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at WrestleMania 33. In the Fallout video above, Nese talks to Mike Rome and says after this week’s RAW, the whole WWE Universe knows who he is because he pinned TJ Perkins. The Premier Athlete says he’s going to run through all 4 opponents on 205 Live and go on to WrestleMania to take the title from Neville.

– WWE confirmed today that the USA Network will air a special presentation of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday, April 3rd at 11pm EST after the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW goes off the air. The ceremony will air live on the WWE Network at 8pm EST on Friday, March 31st. As of this writing, the 2017 Class includes Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Rick Rude, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. Former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive The Warrior Award.

– As seen below, 54% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s RAW from Detroit a thumbs up with over 3100 votes: