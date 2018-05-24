WWE Honored At 2018 Cynopsis Social Good Awards, Attendance Figures

– WWE announced the following:

WWE’s anti-bullying initiative Be a STAR was honored at the 2018 Cynopsis Social Good Awards by winning the top honors in the Anti-Bullying Campaign/Initiative category.

WWE also received honorable mentions in four additional categories: Connor’s Cure for Awareness Campaign/Initiative – Health and Safety; Celebrating Champions (with the Special Olympics) for Awareness Campaign/Initiative – Sports Sector; Connor’s Cure: Making Of A Superstar for Informational Spot; and WWE Community Relations for Social Good Shining Star – Company.

The Cynopsis Social Good Awards honor civic-minded professionals who find a way to utilize the media industry as a tool for social good.

– Here are the recent WWE attendance figures, courtesy of the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

5/16 Geneva, Switzerland (WWE Raw – 3,000)

5/16 Liverpool, UK (WWE Smackdown – 6,400)

5/17 Vienna, Austria (WWE Raw – 5,000)

5/17 Newcastle, UK (WWE Smackdown – 7,000)

5/17 Lakeland, FL (WWE NXT – 150)

5/18 Torino, Italy (WWE Raw – 8,000)

5/18 Sheffield, UK (WWE Smackdown – 7,500)

5/18 Jacksonville, FL (WWE NXT – 350)

5/19 Paris, France (WWE Raw – 10,500)

5/19 Amsterdam, Holland (WWE Smackdown – 4,000)

5/19 Venice, FL (WWE NXT – 250)

5/20 Munich, Germany (WWE Smackdown – 5,500)

5/20 Houston, TX (WWE NXT – 2,000)

5/21 Albany, NY (WWE Raw/Main Event TV tapings – 7,000)

5/22 Worcester, MA (WWE Smackdown/205 Live TV tapings – 5,500)