WWE Honors Bruno Sammartino At Event, Sunday Night Heat Coming To WWE Network Soon?

– WWE held a live event on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa at the Grand Arena. The show opened with ten-bell salute for late WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

– WWENetworkNews.com is reporting that Sunday Night Heat is indeed coming to the WWE Network. According to the report, a “Heat” category appeared on the Network Roku app, the Xbox app and the website earlier today. Thus, this is an indication that the series is coming to the streaming service soon.