WWE Hypes Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman At Royal Rumble PPV

WWE issued the following:

At Royal Rumble, Brock Lesnar will go to war with The Monster Among Men for the Universal Championship, but will the still-injured Braun Strowman be ready for The Beast Incarnate?



Baron Corbin made few friends as the self-proclaimed “General Manager-Elect” of Raw, a fact that Strowman would use to the fullest to emerge victorious in their WWE TLC Match, despite wearing a sling. After numerous Superstars, referee Heath Slater and even former Raw General Manager Kurt Angle lent their own contribution to the contest of pure payback, the sling-wearing Monster Along Men pinned The Lone Wolf and earned himself a Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.



Though Strowman’s plan resulted in Corbin being removed from power, can he conceivably be ready for a showdown with one of the greatest Universal Champions of all time when he is not 100 percent?



