WWE Hypes Celebration Special Of 25 Years Of Raw

TONIGHT ON WWE NETWORK – RAW 25: CELEBRATING 25 YEARS OF RAW



Next Monday, January 22, WWE will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the flagship program, Monday Night Raw. In honor of this milestone, join hosts Corey Graves and Peter Rosenberg, tonight on WWE Network at 11pm ET, as they reveal the top 25 moments in RAW history as voted by the WWE Universe.



RAW 25: Celebrating 25 Years of RAW will feature iconic moments from Daniel Bryan’s ‘Occupy Raw’ to Stone Cold Steve Austin’s ‘Corporate Beer Bath’.



Fans can watch RAW 25: Celebrating 25 Years of RAW by signing up at WWENetwork.com.



Monday Night Raw is the longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. television history with 1,286 episodes.



