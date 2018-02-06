WWE Hypes Classic Home Videos Being Added To WWE Network

WWE sent out the following:



Just added to WWE Network: Classic WWE Home Videos



More than 35 classic WWE Home Videos spanning 1985-93 are now available on WWE Network. Classic WWE Home Videos, originally distributed by Coliseum Home Video, feature WWE Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant and many others.



These nostalgic videos include titles such as Smack ‘Em Whack ‘Em, Crunch Classic, Mega Matches, and more. Relive this eclectic set of classic WWE Home Videos anytime and anywhere on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.



