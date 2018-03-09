WWE Hypes Confrontation Between Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns On Raw

WWE has released the Raw preview article on their official website. In that preview, they hyped the confrontation between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns that will go down this week on Monday Night Raw in Detroit, MI at the Little Caesars Arena.

As noted, Lesnar is slated to defend his title against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34, which takes place next month. WWE wrote the following:

“One week after Roman Reigns called Universal Champion Brock Lesnar an “entitled piece of crap who hides behind his contract,” he told Paul Heyman that if The Beast Incarnate is actually coming to Raw in Detroit as scheduled, he’d better be ready for a fight.

As a prizefighter, Lesnar seldom throws down unless he’s being paid to do so. Will The Conqueror make an exception to repay The Big Dog for his recent insults?”