WWE Hypes Daniel Bryan’s Return On SmackDown Live

WWE invades Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. WWE wrote the following in their preview article for this show on their official website to hype the return of SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan:

“To say the least, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may have gone too far last week on SmackDown LIVE. After Shane McMahon announced he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from his position as SmackDown LIVE Commissioner, KO and Zayn brutalized McMahon, leaving him with several injuries.



Daniel Bryan returns to SmackDown LIVE tonight as the sole person in charge of Team Blue. How will he respond to Owens & Zayn after their unbelievable attack? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!”