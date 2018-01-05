WWE Hypes DDP’s Appearance On Tonight’s Episode Of Superstition

WWE issued the following:
WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page is set to appear on Syfy’s hit show “Superstition,” tonight at 11/10 C. “Superstition” takes place in La Rochelle, a town in the Deep South where superstitions, ancient myths and legends are real, and centers on the Hastings family. In addition to owning the only funeral home and graveyard in town, the Hastings also provide “afterlife care,” specializing in dealing with the supernatural.
On tonight’s episode, DDP joins the cast as Travis, a local bartender with a mysterious past. Although he’s never directly confronted the town’s other-worldly elements, strange happenings at his nephew’s military base prompt Travis to seek out the Hastings and make him more than ready to dish out the BANG!
Don’t miss “Superstition” on Syfy, tonight at 11/10 C.
Me and @MrBradJames are featured in this week’s #SuperstitionSYFY episode Thursday 11/10c on @SYFY. Catch up on any episodes you missed at https://t.co/hzdgYtpJvT or On Demand. #RenewSuperstition #RenewSuperstitionSYFY #VerySuperstitious @SuperstitionTV @SuperstnWriters pic.twitter.com/3p2w8rlMJw
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 4, 2018
Tonight's episode of #SuperstitionSYFY features me, DDP! Learn about my character's mysterious past and see me kick some infernal ass! TONIGHT 11p only on SYFY! Set your DVR, record on a VHS, stream it on the SYFY app, just watch it! #RenewSuperstition #VerySuperstitious pic.twitter.com/18H9kIRpmJ
— Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) January 4, 2018