WWE Hypes Hideo Itami’s 205 Live Debut

WWE issued the following:

Tonight, Hideo Itami makes his highly-anticipated Cruiserweight division debut. However, the Japanese Superstar didn’t wait for WWE 205 Live to show the WWE Universe what he is capable of, making his Raw debut last night. Itami didn’t have any ordinary debut; he came to the aid of his longtime friend Finn Bálor, as The Miztourage unleashed an assault on the first-ever Universal Champion after their 2-on-1 Match ended following a disqualification.

Itami charged the ring, quickly disposing of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel before the match was restarted as a tag team bout. The newest addition to the Cruiserweight division put his innovative offense on full display, working alongside one of WWE’s top Superstars in Finn Bálor. Capping off his incredible first night on Raw, Itami took down Axel with his patented Go to Sleep, sending a strong message to his fellow Cruiserweights.

How will Itami continue to build momentum in his first WWE 205 Live appearance? How will the other Cruiserweights respond to Itami’s impactful debut? Find out tonight on WWE 205 Live at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network.