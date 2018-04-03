WWE Hypes Shane McMahon’s Return On Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE announced during tonight’s episode of RAW that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will return to TV this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live. He’s slated to team up with Daniel Bryan to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.

WWE issued the following:

Last week, Daniel Bryan shocked the WWE Universe when he issued a challenge on behalf of himself and Shane McMahon to Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for WrestleMania. Bryan had just been cleared to return to competition before he was brutally ambushed by Owens & Zayn, while McMahon was recently hospitalized with acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia suffered in a similar attack at the hands of KO and Zayn.



With five days remaining until this unbelievable showdown, Shane McMahon will be at SmackDown LIVE to address the WWE Universe. Will he be ready for WrestleMania? Will Owens & Zayn be keeping a close eye on McMahon’s status after crashing a SmackDown Live Event this past weekend? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA!