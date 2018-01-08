WWE Hypes Title Match On Monday Night Raw

WWE issued the following:

It is now official that Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will defend his Cruiserweight Title against Cedric Alexander tonight on Raw.



The match, originally scheduled to take place last week, had to be postponed after The Certified G was hospitalized with the flu. However, with Amore now out of the hospital and ready to compete, he will square off against one of the most dynamic and toughest challengers to his title reign – 205 Live standout Alexander.



Will Enzo be at full health for the title contest, or will Raw be Cedric’s night to rise to the top of the Cruiserweight division? And how will the Zo Train factor into the major championship match? Find out tonight on Raw!