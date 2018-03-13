WWE Hypes Tonight’s Episode Of 205 Live

WWE issued the following:

For the final four Superstars remaining in the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, the opportunity to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All is but one victory away. Tonight on WWE 205 Live, the first semifinal contest will feature Cedric Alexander against NXT Superstar Roderick Strong.



The stakes are higher than ever for both Superstars. Strong seized the opportunity to compete in the tournament, defeating Hideo Itami and former Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto to advance to the semifinals. Additionally, Strong has managed to compete on both WWE 205 Live and WWE NXT without skipping a beat, showing off his incredible endurance and versatility inside the ring.



Cedric Alexander is no stranger to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship being within reach. Before the title was held in abeyance, Alexander was scheduled to challenge for the championship at Royal Rumble. Despite the change of plans, Alexander has remained laser-focused on his goal, defeating Gran Metalik and inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJP to move ahead to the semifinals.



Will Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong be the first to secure a championship opportunity at WrestleMania? Tune in to WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10:20 E/9:20 C on the award-winning WWE Network.