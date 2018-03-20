WWE Hypes Tonight’s Episode Of 205 Live

WWE issued the following:

With Cedric Alexander set to compete for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania, he’ll have to face either his friend, Mustafa Ali, or an aggressive and determined Drew Gulak.



The second semifinal battle of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament will take place tonight between Ali and Gulak – two competitors with a storied and often brutal history. When Gulak kicked off his campaign to make WWE 205 Live a no-fly zone, he specifically targeted Ali, whose in-ring arsenal consists of agile and high-risk maneuvers. A proven technician, Gulak is vastly different from Ali, but the two have exchanged victories in a series of highly competitive bouts.



In the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, Ali defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher and NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy in two fast-paced and hard-hitting contests. Ali certainly proved his resilience, but he faces a Drew Gulak that has embraced his ruthlessness, fully displayed by his tournament victories against his (former?) friend and frequent tag team partner, Tony Nese, and Mark Andrews.



