WWE Hypes Tonight’s Episode Of 205 Live

WWE issued the following:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, an epic Fatal 4-Way Match will commence, pitting Kalisto, Akira Tozawa, TJP and Buddy Murphy against one another. After a battle between Hideo Itami and Lince Dorado ended in a no contest and degraded into a heated confrontation – only to be quelled by Akira Tozawa and Kalisto – WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick ¬sought a way to turn a negative into a positive.



Feeling the need to reward Tozawa and Kalisto for their civilized handling of the escalating situation between Itami and The Golden Lynx, Maverick announced The Stamina Monster and Kalisto would face TJP and NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy in a Fatal 4-Way Match.



No doubt aiming to offset the animosity between Itami and Dorado with the high level of competition Maverick expects from the WWE Cruiserweight division, having three former Cruiserweight Champions and an impressive standout of the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament square off is certainly one way to accomplish that goal. The battle is also a huge opportunity all four competitors to show Maverick and the WWE Universe they are ready for the next level, and the winner will have an impressive victory to cite as a reason why he should be the first challenger for Cedric Alexander or Mustafa Ali when a new Cruiserweight Champion is crowned at WrestleMania.



