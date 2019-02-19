WWE Hyping Announcements For 205 Live and NXT

WWE is hyping that announcements will be made on this week’s episodes of 205 Live and NXT.

205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted that there will be an announcement concerning the brand and WrestleMania 35 on tonight’s show.

“HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT concerning @WWE205Live & #Wrestlemania TONIGHT – straight after #SDLive on The Most Exciting Hour Of Action On The @WWENetwork,” Maverick wrote.

WWE.com’s preview for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT television says a “special” announcement will be made.

“Get ready, because this week’s NXT will feature a special announcement. With no additional details currently available, speculation about what’s in store for the black-and-gold brand is running wild. Be among the first to find out when NXT streams Wednesday at 8/7 C on WWE Network.”

It’s worth noting that WWE’s next set of NXT television tapings takes place tomorrow night at Full Sail Live in Winter Park, Florida.