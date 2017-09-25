WWE IC Title Match Added To Next Week’s WWE RAW Episode

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the title on the line will take place on next Monday’s WWE RAW episode from Denver, Colorado. This comes after Reigns appeared on MizTV tonight and later defeated Miz in a non-title match.

As noted, next week’s RAW will also feature Braun Strowman vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins in singles action. This has not been confirmed yet but it looks like Mickie James vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will also take place next week.