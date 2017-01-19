ic-title2

WWE Intercontinental And United States Titles Getting New Designs

Published On 01/19/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

During a backstage segment on SmackDown Live, Dean Ambrose asked Shane McMahon for a new Intercontinental Championship belt. This led to speculation that WWE was going to introduce a new design for the IC Title.

As it turns out, it appears that the rumors might be true as @BeltFanDan of BeltTalk.com has indicated that WWE will be introducing new designs for the IC and United States titles respectively.

