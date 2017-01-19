WWE Intercontinental And United States Titles Getting New Designs
Published On 01/19/2017 | News
During a backstage segment on SmackDown Live, Dean Ambrose asked Shane McMahon for a new Intercontinental Championship belt. This led to speculation that WWE was going to introduce a new design for the IC Title.
As it turns out, it appears that the rumors might be true as @BeltFanDan of BeltTalk.com has indicated that WWE will be introducing new designs for the IC and United States titles respectively.
New WWE IC and US title designs coming from Overseas. Not getting my hopes up. Gotta sell them replicas!
— BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) January 19, 2017
@Mitchkrebsbach TV. I have no involvement.
— BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) January 19, 2017