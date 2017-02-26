WWE Interested In Bringing Kelly Kelly Back To Wrestle

As PWMania.com reported, Kelly Kelly confirmed last week that she’ll be at WrestleMania 33, as well as the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The former WWE Superstar appeared on the Sirius XM show Conversation with Maria Menounos and was asked about all the rumors that have popped up since she was backstage at Raw two weeks ago.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna be wrestling, per se, but I will be at Mania.” Adding, “I will be at Mania, I will be at Hall of Fame and I’m gonna do some Axxess signings.”

The one-time Divas Champion tip-toed around saying she’d be inducting a friend into the WWE Hall of Fame, but Maria Menounos hinted that she already knew because she’s helping that women prepare her style for the event.

Kelly also says she was repeatedly asked about her interest in a return last week — admitting Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano was one of the people asking — and she told them, “I would come back for like a run, ya’know, a mini-run or something.”

To add to this, WWE has been in talks with Kelly about returning to the company as a wrestler and to star on Total Divas. Furthermore, her role with the E! reality show WAGS would not interfere with her returning to WWE.