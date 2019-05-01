WWE Interested In CM Punk?, Major Names Expected On SmackDown

According to Brad Shepard on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE is looking to have both John Cena and The Undertaker on Smackdown’s FOX Network debut:

“John Cena and The Undertaker are both expected to be on the debut episode of SmackDown Live on Fox. No surprise there they’re gonna pull out the big guns for Fox.”

Shepard also mentioned that WWE is actually interested in bringing CM Punk back despite the bad blood between the two sides:

“I was told that [WWE] would love to have him back which I found very interesting.”