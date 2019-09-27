WWE Interested In Top ROH Star, Elias Injury Update

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the current timetable for Elias returning to the ring looks to be late October. Elias, who recently suffered an ankle injury and was pulled from the King of the Ring tournament, appeared on this week’s Smackdown in a non-wrestling capacity to set up a feud with Chad Gable.

– WWE is reportedly interested in signing ROH Champion Matt Taven. It appears that ROH is making a big offer to Taven to keep him with the promotion. In an interview with OrlandoSentinel.com, Taven commented on his future in wrestling:

“You don’t get to have too many surprises in this business, but I’m keeping this one close to the vest. This is a life-changing decision and a million different things go into it, so I have to weigh my options. No matter what, I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given so far in my career and I don’t forget where I came from. I’m just going into this with an open mind and let the chips fall where they may.”