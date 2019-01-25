WWE Is Looking For The Next Female Superstar

WWE and Bunim-Murray Productions are partnering together for another reality series.

WWE has announced that they’re developing a reality show with Bunim-Murray that will “document the search for the next great female competitor.” Bunim-Murray is also partners with WWE for Total Divas and Total Bellas.

“Search for the Next Female Superstar” is the working title for the show. Casting applications are now open.

The casting page for the series says: “If you are athletic, charismatic, outgoing, and wildly entertaining, then you might be perfect for a new television series that chronicles WWE’s Search for the Next Female Superstar. WWE and Bunim-Murray Productions, Producers of Total Divas and Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are currently casting high-potential women for this new show.”

Applicants must be 21 years old by March 2019.

Further details on the series, including when and where it could potentially be airing, have yet to be announced.