WWE Is Teasing Introduction Of Women’s Tag Team Championships

A few months ago, it was rumored that WWE was planning on creating Women’s Tag Team Titles by the end of the year.

A new article on WWE’s website is titled, ‘Five controversial decisions we’d like to see Paige make as SmackDown LIVE General Manager,’ is teasing that the new titles could be introduced:

“With so many hurdles having already been crossed in the Women’s Evolution, it’s a natural inclination to begin to wonder what is next. In her new position as General Manager, Paige could be the facilitator for an entire new wrinkle in the makeup of the SmackDown Women’s division by introducing Women’s Tag Team Titles. On SmackDown LIVE, there are natural duos such as Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch, The IIconics and Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville.

Think about it: Those pairings are not currently together because of any great prize, but simply because of personal relationships. If titles were thrown into the mix, the competitive landscape would immediately intensify due to how much it would mean to the teams involved”