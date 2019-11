WWE Issues Press Release Regarding Saudi Arbia Partnership

WWE announced the following:

STAMFORD, CONN. and RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 4, 2019 – Following the historic Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, WWE (NYSE: WWE) and the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) have expanded their live event partnership through 2027 to include a second annual large-scale event. WWE and GEA also continue to work towards the completion of a media agreement in the MENA region.

This long-term partnership demonstrates WWE and GEA’s commitment to bring sports entertainment to the region and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

HeelByNature.com obtained a statement from WWE regarding clarification of the press release:

“As I’m sure you’ve seen, WWE has been public in our earnings materials about working on a long-term agreement for a second large-scale event annually; this is that agreement.”