WWE Issues Response To HBO Host’s Criticism

As previously noted, HBO host John Oliver was critical about how WWE treats its performers and WWE issued the following response:

John Oliver Ignores Facts

John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts.

The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program.

We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company.

A rep for HBO commented on the matter:

“The show likes to let the segments speak for themselves and will not be available to comment on this.”