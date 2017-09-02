WWE Issues Statement About JBL, Mauro Ranallo & Others React To JBL Leaving SmackDown

– WWE issued the following statement regarding JBL no longer being an announcer for Smackdown Live:

In a tweet posted Friday evening, JBL announced that he is stepping back from his weekly role as SmackDown LIVE announcer to focus on his new role as a Beyond Sport Global Ambassador. The longest-reigning WWE Champion in SmackDown history will continue his more than 20-year relationship with WWE by appearing on events such as WrestleMania and WWE Tribute to the Troops – which JBL inspired in 2003.

WWE admires JBL’s continued determination to make a difference in the lives of at-risk kids in Bermuda and around the world.

– Here are some of the WWE announcer reactions to JBL stepping down as Smackdown Live commentator:

This makes me proud & breaks my heart. Congrats @JCLayfield & mostly THANK YOU, for being a friend & all you've helped me with. https://t.co/i7LLMuUjyM — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 2, 2017

John, you'll be sorely missed on Tuesdays. Explore your passion to the fullest. Thank you for everything, @JCLayfield! https://t.co/tFkkhpzUBt — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) September 2, 2017

– When a fan asked if Ranallo was hinting at a return to Smackdown Live, Ranallo responded with a simple “nope.”