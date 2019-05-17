WWE Issues Statement On Ashley Massaro’s Death

Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro has died.

According to TMZ, citing officials, Massaro was rushed to a local hospital from her home in Suffolk County, New York, she was pronounced dead early Thursday.

Officials are not currently revealing a cause of death. However, Massaro’s death is reportedly being classified as “non-criminal.”

WWE issued the following statement on her death:

We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro.

She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world.

WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.