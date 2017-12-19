WWE Issues Statement On Dean Ambrose Undergoing Surgery

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose was nursing an elbow injury headed into Monday’s WWE Raw. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Ambrose is headed to Birmingham, Alabama for examination. As seen on the show, Ambrose wore a brace on his elbow.

WWE issued the following:

After sustaining an injury to his right arm last night during Raw, Dean Ambrose is currently undergoing further examination by noted orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, WWE.com can confirm.

“An MRI has shown suspicion for a high-grade triceps tendon injury, possibly a tear, so he is undergoing surgical exploration and most likely surgical repair of the torn triceps tendon,” WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann told WWE.com. “That surgery will be happening later this evening, and we should have some further updates either later tonight or tomorrow morning as to what the findings were, what the structures that were damaged were, and also a timeline for recovery.”