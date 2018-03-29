WWE Issues Statement On Hulk Hogan Attending Andre The Giant Documentary Premiere

WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan will attend the premiere of HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary in Los Angeles tonight. WWE collaborated with HBO for the documentary and Hogan was one of the names interviewed for it.

Hogan had his WWE deal terminated back in 2015 after he made some racist comments in a sex tape of his that was leaked.

WWE issued the following statement on Hogan attending the premiere and making it clear that they were not hiring him to a new deal:

“Hulk Hogan is an important part of Andre the Giant’s history, however, his appearance at tonight’s HBO premiere of the documentary and his plans to help others learn from his mistakes does not mean WWE is rehiring him. Hogan is not scheduled to be at any upcoming WWE events.”