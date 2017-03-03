WWE Issues Statement On Jack Swagger’s Status

Is Jack Swagger still under contract to WWE?

The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed this week on the podcast Beyond the Fight that he’s done with the sports-entertainment organization.

On Friday, WWE addressed Swagger’s contractual status in a statement to multiple publications.

WWE’s statement reads, “Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.”

Furthermore, Swagger is still listed on WWE.com as a current Superstar.

“It’s still kind of an ongoing process right now,” Swagger told Beyond the Fight host Chael Sonnen on Wednesday. “Basically, it came down to contract negotiations, and we were way off. They didn’t value me at what I thought I was valued at.”

Swagger said it came down to a “business decision.”

He added, “They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family, so when you put it like that — it’s time to go.”

Swagger admitted it was “very frustrating” to perform every night and “entertain these fans” and not get the salary he wanted.

“We want to know we’re working towards something,” he explained.

Swagger will not be retiring from wrestling. The 34-year-old plans to continue his career in Mexico, the U.K., and Japan. He’s even considering mixed martial arts.

As you can see below, Swagger is being advertised against Alberto El Patron for an upcoming indy event: